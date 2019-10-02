Platt College celebrates 40 years in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Platt College celebrated 40 years in Lawton Tuesday.
To celebrate the occasion, the Lawton/Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting, and the school was also presented with a certificate from Lawton city councilwoman Mary Ann Hankins.
They also received a proclamation from Governor Kevin Stitt.
Dennis Keplinger, the executive director of Platt College, says the acknowledgement from local and state leaders was greatly appreciated.
“It makes us feel valued that people appreciate the fact that our school is here and the services we provide. We like that. We like to be part of the community and to know that we play a role here in Lawton," said Keplinger.
Keplinger says people from the area are more than welcome to come get a tour of the school so they can see what it has to offer.
