Stephens Co. groups come together to raise awareness for domestic violence

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Two groups out of Stephens County came together to raise awareness and kick off Domestic Violence Awareness Month in their own way.
The event was held ay Fuqua Park, where members of the community made the sky purple with balloons in recognition of the month.
The event featured free food, games for kids and a bounce house, and attendees were able to get purple-colored shirts. But Tuesday night’s main goal was to raise awareness.
“A lot of times, domestic violence is kind of hidden, no one wants to talk about it, and 1 in 3 women and 1 and 4 men in their lifetime will be a victim of some kind of intimate violence, and we just want to bring awareness and education to our community," said Cora Thomas, executive director of Safe Center.
The event was co-organized by Duncan's Safe Center and the Coordinated Community Response Team.
They will host another awareness event on Thursday in Waurika.
