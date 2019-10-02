Student arrested for alleged threats against Duncan Public Schools

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - A Duncan student has been arrested for alleged threats against Duncan Public Schools.
Duncan Public Schools posted Wednesday on Facebook about the arrest.
They say that because of the rapid response by local law enforcement, none of the students or schools were in jeopardy.
The post also says that the school district is limited by law regarding what information they can share.
