5th Annual Walk to End Domestic Violence held in Lawton

“To realize that it happens within our community, with people we know and that there are things we can do that sometimes people don’t realize they need resources until something is happening in their life. Also, if it’s someone like family or friend that you know, you don’t know how to help them. If you come out, we have people you can talk to and we can give you some things you can use to help somebody else," said New Directions program director, Kerrie Mathews.