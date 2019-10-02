5th Annual Walk to End Domestic Violence held in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, so Tuesday night, the Marie Detty New Direction Women’s Shelter held its fifth annual walk to end Domestic Violence.
The event featured food, guest speakers and games for kids. But most importantly, it featured information about just how common domestic violence is, even right here in our own community.
In addition to offering that awareness, the event also educated guests about what resources are available for those who are victims of domestic violence.
“To realize that it happens within our community, with people we know and that there are things we can do that sometimes people don’t realize they need resources until something is happening in their life. Also, if it’s someone like family or friend that you know, you don’t know how to help them. If you come out, we have people you can talk to and we can give you some things you can use to help somebody else," said New Directions program director, Kerrie Mathews.
They also released butterflies in honor of every victim of domestic violence.
