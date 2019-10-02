Volunteers prepare for Duncan rummage sale

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - You can go shop in Duncan later this week and support a good cause at a rummage sale.
That's being held by the Duncan Toy Shop this Thursday and Friday.
Volunteers were out at the Stephens County Fairgrounds Tuesday preparing for the event.
All of the items in the sale have been donated from people in the community, with the money raised going toward buying Christmas presents to local kids.
“This is important to me because there are so many children in the area who won’t get Christmas otherwise. So to see all of these ladies come together and help out for the kids, that’s what’s important," said Kim Davis, Toy Shop coordinator
That will kick off at the Stephens County Fairgrounds Thursday from 8 in the morning until 6 in the evening, and continue Friday from 8 to 2.
