Witnesses take the stand on day three of Lawton murder trial

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - It was day three for Brandon Harris’ murder trial at the Comanche County Courthouse. He is accused of choking his wife, Heather, to death last year.
On Wednesday many witnesses were called to the stand, including two detectives, two criminalists with OSBI, and the chief medical examiner for the state of Oklahoma.
The OSBI criminalists testified that Brandon Harris’ blood tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine.
The medical examiner declared that the probable cause of death of Heath Harris to be asphyxiation by strangulation. The medical examiner stated her injuries were consistent to being choked by someone’s hand, however, he could not tell if Heather’s death was due to a hand or an object.
The medical examiner reported that recent methamphetamine use, excited delirium, and blunt force contributed to Heather Harris’ death. The medical examiner also mentioned that there were several abrasions and bruises on different parts of Heather Harris’ body, including in and under her scalp and to her neck.
Detective Jeff Pollard with the Lawton Police Department was the last witness to be called to the stand. He said when he arrived at the police station that morning back in 2018 to investigate this case, he and other detectives felt something was not right, as rigor mortis had start to set in on Heather’s body, and the house where she died was in disarray.
Detective Pollard stated that the interview with Brandon Harris took place in his office, and was video and audio recorded.The trial will resume Thursday morning at 9:00 with that interview.
