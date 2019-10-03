Coast Guard Lt. accused in mass killing plot pleads guilty

FILE - This file image provided by the Maryland U.S. District Attorney's Office shows a photo of firearms and ammunition that was in the motion for detention pending trial in the case against Christopher Paul Hasson. Prosecutors say that Hasson, a Coast Guard lieutenant is a "domestic terrorist" who wrote about biological attacks and had a hit list that included prominent Democrats and media figures. Hasson is expected to plead guilty Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 in a case charging him with gun and drug offenses. (Source: Maryland U.S. District Attorney's Office via AP, File/Maryland U.S. District Attorney)