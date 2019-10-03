Cotton County deputies use Narcan for first time

COTTON CO., Okla. (TNN) - Cotton County Deputies say they experienced a first at a recent crash. The department responded to a wreck near the Texas border on I-44. When they got there, the person wasn't responsive because of an opioid overdose, so they used a nasal spray, called Narcan, to counteract the overdose.
Cotton County's undersheriff, Troy Glover, said with the department said deputies, like most law enforcement officers, have extensive training on it, but it was their first time for them to use it.
It happened after a car hit a barrier and crashed on I-44 near mile marker 10 in Cotton County on Tuesday. Captain Teague Liming, with the Cotton County Sheriff’s Department, said came across the scanner as a possible seizure.
"When I got there, the vehicle was still in drive, and the driver's foot was still on the gas," Liming said.
Captain Liming said he pulled his patrol car up to the front of the wrecked car to make sure they didn't go anywhere because the driver wasn't responding.
"He didn't answer any of the questions,” Liming said. “We ended up smashing the window to get the vehicle out of drive, put it in park, and get his foot off the gas pedal. At that time, one of the deputies recognized his symptoms or his behavior as an opioid overdose."
That’s when they gave the driver Narcan. The nasal spray only works on people who have overdosed on an opioid.
“As soon as the Narcan was administered, he went from unresponsive to completely coherent,” he said. “Cooperative and answering questions.”
“Once it’s introduced into the system, it passes a brain barrier and actually blocks the opioid receptors in the brain to help reverse any of the side effects that the opioids may have caused,” Glover said.
Once the Narcan started working, the driver had no idea what had happened. The driver will likely be charged with driving under the influence of drugs.
Liming said if you're taking a prescription medication that could affect your behavior or mental ability, stay off the roads and have somebody else drive.
