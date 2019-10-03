DHS encouraging foster parenting and volunteering for Foster Care Awareness Day

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Thursday is Statewide Foster Care Awareness Day in Oklahoma, and DHS is encouraging you to open your heart and your home to a child.
“The mission to recruit safe and compassionate families is never ending but today we place special emphasis on trying to educate the public about foster care and adoption and the multiple ways they can help a child in need," said Antwone Robinson, Child Welfare Specialist.
There are nearly 8,000 children in DHS custody in Oklahoma, and more than 300 reside in Comanche County.
In addition to fostering a child, you can also help by becoming a CASA volunteer, or by sponsoring a child's Christmas gifts or back-to-school items.
You can also donate throughout the year by dropping off items such as diapers, clothing, blankets, books and beds at your local DHS.
To learn more about foster care or how you can help just go to okfosters.org.
You can also contact your county’s recruiter.
For Comanche Co. residents you can call Ethel Pennington at 580-250-3707 or Antwone Robinson at 580-250-3645.
Residents in Stephens, Caddo and Grady Counties can call Taylar Smith at 580-251-832.
Citizens that live in Jackson, Greer, Harmon, Kiowa or Tilman counties can contact Lacey James at 580-480-3408.
