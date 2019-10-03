Duncan Police arrest an individual after alleged threat against Duncan High School

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - As of Monday night, Duncan Police hasn’t released information about the person arrested, but they did say a call came from the school after someone alerted faculty about the alleged threat.
Detective James Egger was the officer first on scene, and he was quickly able to make contact with person allegedly threatening the school.
After an interview and access to certain information, they had the person in custody by 1:30 p.m.
Sergeant Bill Fitzfugh sayid they can’t release any information on the extent of the threat, but they respond to most the threats the exact same.
“Any threat of physical harm, or anything along those lines. They can range from a shooting to a stabbing, we will investigate those,” said Sgt. Bill Fitzhugh.
As soon as Duncan Public Schools posted a statement on Facebook, there were questions from parents wondering why no alert was sent out to them.
One parent who has kids in both high school, and elementary said the district’s decision to keep the information quiet at first was the right decision.
“It depends on the threat, but if there’s not a reason to create panic, then sometimes less is better,” said Duncan parent Bridget Moore.
Because the call came from the school, two board members from Stephens County Crime Stoppers said they hope the alert came from a student.
“We used to have crime stoppers in schools years ago, and over the years it kind of faded out," said Stephens County Crime Stoppers Board Member Gary Douglas.
“We need to get it reactivated. These high school and middle kids see stuff that adults don’t during the day,” Stephens County Crime Stoppers President Clyde Shaw.
Shaw said he understands that turning in your peers can be a tough choice, but sending in a tip to their hot line can help ensure these situations get investigated quickly.
“Don’t ignore it, report it. It’s an anonymous tip, so nobody will able to trace any of that information back to you, and say hey I know you turned me in for this,” said Shaw.
As the investigation progresses, DPS can expect a greater police presence around the high school.
“Officers are driving around during lunch time, and with school going on, we just want to be keep an eye on everything, and handle anything that may arise," said Sgt. Fitzhugh.
7news reached out to Duncan Public Schools for any further comments on the threat beside the statement we shared in an earlier newscast, but their Superintendent Dr. Tom Deighan was out of the office.
