First Alert Forecast:

Good afternoon Texoma! A cold front is packing a punch as it’s moving through the viewing area. As of writing this blog, we’re seeing upper 50s & 60s in our most northwest counties but down in the southeast we’re seeing the 90s! Talk about a temperature gradient. Associated with the cold front is a few isolated storms and showers for central and south Texoma. Most of us will stay dry. Overnight lows in the lower 60s.