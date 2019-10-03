First Alert Forecast:

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good afternoon Texoma! A cold front is packing a punch as it’s moving through the viewing area. As of writing this blog, we’re seeing upper 50s & 60s in our most northwest counties but down in the southeast we’re seeing the 90s! Talk about a temperature gradient. Associated with the cold front is a few isolated storms and showers for central and south Texoma. Most of us will stay dry. Overnight lows in the lower 60s.
Temperatures for tomorrow will rebound back into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Skies will stay partly cloudy with chances for rain in northeastern Texoma during the morning and in the afternoon the eastern portions of the viewing area.
For the weekend, we’re trending mostly dry with a low chance at any storms and showers developing but spotty showers are still possible. Highs on Saturday nearing the mid 80s and another cold front is expected to push through Texoma dropping the highs for Sunday into the mid 70s.
Starting at the beginning of next week, dry weather settles in with our highs in the mids 70s for a good majority of the week with the exception of Wednesday being the 80s.
Have a great Thursday!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.