LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
We are continuing to track a cold front that is slowly but surely diving to the south through the viewing area. This front will drop low temperatures this morning into the 50s and 60s. We are also seeing a line of showers and storms develop to the northwest. This line should remain almost stand still through most of the morning, and only effect our far northwestern portion of the viewing area. As we see the front continue south through the morning and into the afternoon a few isolated showers and storms will be possible for central and then southern Texoma. Most places will stay dry. High temperatures this afternoon will range from the mid 70s in northwestern Texoma to the lower 90s in southeastern Texoma.
Tomorrow our temperatures will be quick to rebound with highs in the 80s. A few isolated rain and storm chances are possible during the morning hours in northeastern Texoma, and then again in the afternoon for the eastern part of the viewing area.
This weekend, low end rain chances remain in the forecast as periods of spotty showers are possible. Slightly better chances will arrive early Sunday morning. High temperatures Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Another big cool down arrives Sunday with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s.
Next week dry weather moves in and temperatures will settle in the mid 70s all the way through Tuesday. We could see some 80 degree temperatures by Wednesday, but then another shot of cold air moves in for the ending part of the work week.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
