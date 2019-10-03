We are continuing to track a cold front that is slowly but surely diving to the south through the viewing area. This front will drop low temperatures this morning into the 50s and 60s. We are also seeing a line of showers and storms develop to the northwest. This line should remain almost stand still through most of the morning, and only effect our far northwestern portion of the viewing area. As we see the front continue south through the morning and into the afternoon a few isolated showers and storms will be possible for central and then southern Texoma. Most places will stay dry. High temperatures this afternoon will range from the mid 70s in northwestern Texoma to the lower 90s in southeastern Texoma.