Fort Sill Fire Department conducts hazmat training

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - A hazardous materials or hazmat response is critical for fire departments, and this week the Fort Sill Fire Department is conducting their hazmat training.
The department’s assistant fire chief says they are an all hazards response agency and it’s important for them to partake in these drills and exercises so they can properly respond in each area of service they provide to the community.
“We don’t see hazmat responses everyday, so going out and doing the training and getting the hands on allows us to maintain our capabilities and guys maintain their skills so when the real event does happen, we’re fully prepared and ready to respond," says Assistant Fire Chief Jeremy Thomas.
The hazmat training is a continuation of their in-depth Technical Rescue Training to be able to respond and mitigate emergencies on Fort Sill.
