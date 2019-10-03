Fort Sill hosts civilian medical tour

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - New soldiers entering the Army from the civilian medical side got the chance to learn about military history Wednesday on Fort Sill.
They toured the Field Artillery Museum Wednesday.
There were 183 former civilian nurses and doctors touring today, including one from Springfield, Missouri, who told 7News why he decided to join the Army’s medical department.
“I joined the army because i want to be part of something bigger than myself, had a sense of duty coming out of high school. I had my school paid for by a wonderful university. I still felt that duty, and then this opportunity presented itself and I jumped on board," said Lt. Tanner James, 26th Air Defense Artillery.
He says after the tour, he’ll be heading to San Antonio to train to become a dietitian for the next ten weeks.
