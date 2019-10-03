Fort Sill says goodbye to commanding general of Field Artillery National Guard, welcomes replacement

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Fort Sill held a combined farewell ceremony for Brigadier General Russell Johnson and welcome ceremony for Brigadier General Thomas Spencer this morning at McNair Hall.
“It’s great to be back at Sill. I’ve been back a couple of times over the years. I started my career here at Fort Sill in 1987," says Spencer. ”When you are looking to how the artillery is changing… Looking to the future the capacity and capability that the Army can bring is resting right there with the artillery."
After two years of service, Spencer will take over for Johnson who is now heading to the Joint Forces headquarters in Idaho. Johnson says he appreciated his time on post at Fort Sill.
“My time here was wonderful. I learned more here in the last year and a half, two years than I did coming to the courses when I was a young captain and lieutenant,” said Johnson.
