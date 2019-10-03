14th Annual Spirit of Survival less than a week away

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The 14th Annual Spirit of Survival will take place on October 5th and 6th, with Bike Events on Saturday and the Run or Walk Events on Sunday. The kids marathon will be $10 for kids and $15 for anybody ages 13 and up. For more information or to register please go to spiritofsurvival.com
...And something special 7News is doing this year... we’re asking people taking part to meet with our crews by the finish line to talk about what inspires you participate in the Spirit of Survival.
