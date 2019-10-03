Trial continues for man accused of Marlow murder

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - The trial continues for a man accused of killing his father at a home in Marlow.
James Brooks is charged with first degree murder in his father, Timothy Brooks's death back in August 2012.
A jury was seated Monday, with the trial starting Tuesday at the Stephens County Courthouse.
Prosecution spent the day bringing witnesses to the stand, and will continue to examine witnesses again Thursday.
Investigators say James Brooks took out a $500,000 life insurance policy on his dad without his knowledge.
Brooks claims his dad committed suicide.
