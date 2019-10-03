WATCH: 60-year-old bank employee fights off armed robber in Texas

Case 19-068794 - Update: Aggravated Bank Robbery Suspect ABILENE, TX – The Abilene Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to a bank robbery which occurred on the morning of September 24, 2019, at the First State Bank at 2118 South Treadaway Blvd. Bank surveillance video captured the moment when the suspect startled the bank employee on her way into the bank and forced her into the building at gunpoint. The suspect is described as an older black male in his 40’s or 50’s with partially grey facial hair, standing approximately 5’6”. He walks with a pronounced limp in his left leg. He was wearing carpenter type light blue pants, a light blue long-sleeve shirt/jacket, black gloves with white-tipped fingers, an Ed Hardy style shirt underneath and a black ski mask. A second female bank employee arrived and was also forced into the bank at gunpoint. At this time, the first employee got into a fight with the suspect who ultimately fled in a 2002 - 2004 gold Cadillac, possibly DeVille model. He left the bank without any currency. Detectives suspect he is also responsible for two other bank Robberies, one on July 12, 2016 at the First Bank Texas located at 1849 S. First, and one in April 22, 2015 at the First Bank Texas in Clyde, located at 525 S. Access Rd. He stole an undisclosed amount of money in these robberies. If anyone has information on this suspect, we urge them to contact the Abilene Police Department, (325) 673-8331, or if you want to remain anonymous, contact Abilene Crime Stoppers (325) 676-8477 (TIPS).