WWII era plane that visited Lawton crashes in Connecticut

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (TNN) - Officials say seven people have died in the crash of a World War 2 era airplane, one that was a part of a tour that had flown over Lawton three years ago.
The B-17 bomber was trying to land at a Connecticut airport when it crashed at the end of a runway.
The bomber, called the “Flying Fortress”, belongs to a a preservation group dedicated to promoting civil and military transportation.
The aircraft was scheduled this week for the “Wings of Freedom” tour, where civilians could buy flights on the plane.
It is not known if the passengers on this flight bought tickets as part of that program.
And like we mentioned before, the Wings of Freedom tour was here in Lawton just a few years ago.
The video above our Chief Photopgrapher Oliver Knop recorded in 2016, when the 909 was at the Lawton Fort Sill Regional Airport.
The Flying Fortess, along with two other World War 2-era planes, were on display for the public, and even provided flights.
