BREAKING: Judge declares mistrial in Marlow murder trial
Trial continues for James Brooks, accused of Marlow murder (Source: KSWO)
October 3, 2019 at 9:52 PM CDT - Updated October 3 at 9:52 PM

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - A judge has declared a mistrial in James Brooks’s murder trial.

He was charged with killing his father Timothy in Marlow in 2012.

Jurors began deliberations in the case around three Thursday afternoon.

Shortly after 9:00 Thursday night, the judge announced the mistrial because the jury could not come to a unanimous verdict.

Timothy Brooks’ death was believed to be a suicide in 2012, but last March, investigators found evidence to believe he was murdered.

Part of this case had to deal with the $500,000 life insurance policy filed under Timothy’s name.

District Attorney Jason Hicks says at this time, his office does plan to re-try the case.

