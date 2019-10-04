BREAKING: Judge declares mistrial in Marlow murder trial

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - A judge has declared a mistrial in James Brooks’s murder trial.
He was charged with killing his father Timothy in Marlow in 2012.
Jurors began deliberations in the case around three Thursday afternoon.
Shortly after 9:00 Thursday night, the judge announced the mistrial because the jury could not come to a unanimous verdict.
Timothy Brooks’ death was believed to be a suicide in 2012, but last March, investigators found evidence to believe he was murdered.
Part of this case had to deal with the $500,000 life insurance policy filed under Timothy’s name.
District Attorney Jason Hicks says at this time, his office does plan to re-try the case.
