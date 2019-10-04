Cache students get new wrestling gym

CACHE, Okla. (TNN) -Construction is underway for a new wrestling gym in Cache and students will be able to use it in just a few months.
The new wresting gym will be used for practices for both middle school and high school wrestlers. It’s expected to be ready come December.
Construction for the wrestling gym started back in July and was made possible from money left over in a school bond that passed a couple years ago for renovations.
“This was kind of a surprise to me and everyone else, but it’s a good surprise. We were really really crossing our fingers that something would happen soon and it did, so really grateful to the Cache admin for pulling that off," said Jimbo Smith.
Wrestling practices are currently being held in the old basketball gym.
“So when we laid the mats out, you couldn’t use it for basketball anymore and this towns a basketball, wrestling town and kids use it, adults use it for basketball, so it’s going to be like giving it back to the community for those purposes, PE as well," said Smith.
Wrestlers will now have their very own gym complete with three locker rooms, an office, storage room, laundry room, and restroom.
“It’s really good. I like it. Get out of the older building, get into a new one that was made for us. I’m just really happy that we are getting a new building," said Luke Hill.
This is also the first year for girls to have their own team.
“The girls will be competing against other girls and will not have to compete against boys. When we designed the locker room, we put a girls locker room in there for them, so as that sport grows, the number will grow, and we will be ready for it because of this facility," said Smith.
Hill said the new gym is not all he is looking forward to this year.
“Probably being around my teammates. I mean I really like my team. The fact that all of us can hangout together, practice together, really makes me happy,” said Hill.
