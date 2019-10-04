Duncan Toy Shop hosts annual rummage sale

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - The Duncan Toy Shop’s annual rummage sale started on Thursday and will continue Friday.
We told you about that event earlier this week.
It will continue Friday from 8 in the morning until 2 in the afternoon at the Stephens County Fairgrounds.
The co-chair of the toy shop says they have a little bit of everything at the sale.
“We have everything in the world here. We go from clothes to home decor to holiday decorations, there’s a few tools, we have desk chairs, a recliner, a sofa, there was a sink... even the kitchen sink. Just about everything you can imagine, we’ve got it," says Co-chair Kathy Snider.
Money raised through the sale will go to the Duncan Toy Shop, which buys Christmas presents for local children.
