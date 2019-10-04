First Alert Forecast: Spotty showers early then partly cloudy skies

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good morning Texoma! Most of us this morning will stay dry with the exception of a few spotty showers south of the Red River. Best chances for rain are between 4AM-7AM. Temperatures as you wake up will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. They’ll climb to the lower 60s between 8AM and 10AM, the upper 60s by 11AM, nearing 70° by lunchtime and a high today of 81°.
Looking ahead to the weekend Saturday is trending partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 80s. We’ll see a wind shift on Saturday, the first part of a front that will be pushing through Texoma. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest, then to the northeast at 10 to 20mph. It’s not until Sunday when we see the cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 70s. If you’re heading out to the Spirit of Survival on Sunday, the day is trending to start muggy and warm before the front passes. As the front begins to pass, not until later in the evening, that’s when winds will really be cranking. We’ll see them gusting from the north at 20 to 30mph with some wind gusts up to 40mph!! Rain chances remain pretty low for both Saturday and Sunday.
After the front passes, we’re in a bit of a drying trend from Monday through Wednesday. Highs during this time will be in the mid 70s on Monday, upper 70s on Tuesday and in the lower 80s for Wednesday. Winds all week will be gusting out of the northeast then switching to the south at 15 to 25mph.
We’re tracking another cold front for the end of next week with the possibility of rain chances for Thursday and highs dipping back into the 70s.
Have a fantastic Friday!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.