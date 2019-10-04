First Alert Forecast: Spotty showers early then partly cloudy skies

Looking ahead to the weekend Saturday is trending partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 80s. We’ll see a wind shift on Saturday, the first part of a front that will be pushing through Texoma. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest, then to the northeast at 10 to 20mph. It’s not until Sunday when we see the cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 70s. If you’re heading out to the Spirit of Survival on Sunday, the day is trending to start muggy and warm before the front passes. As the front begins to pass, not until later in the evening, that’s when winds will really be cranking. We’ll see them gusting from the north at 20 to 30mph with some wind gusts up to 40mph!! Rain chances remain pretty low for both Saturday and Sunday.