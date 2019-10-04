FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: a weekend cold front will bring the chance for a few showers & storms.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Our next cold front will arrive this weekend and we are already looking ahead to another one by late next week.
Mostly clear this evening into tonight with temperatures in the mid 70s at 9PM and lows in the mid 60s. Partly cloudy and warm tomorrow with southwest winds shifting to the northeast during the afternoon into the evening. There is a chance of isolated showers & storms during the afternoon into the evening as well. Slight chance of a shower tomorrow night with lows in the 60s.
Skies will turn partly cloudy on Sunday and north winds will become gusty later in the day. Temperatures will rise from the 60s in the morning into the upper 70s by mid afternoon before cooler air moves into Texoma. There is a chance of scattered showers and storms, primarily from mid afternoon through the evening.
Early next week will be cooler, dry, and sunny. Highs will be in the 70s Monday and Tuesday and morning lows should drop to near 50. A stronger cold front will arrive by next Thursday with a chance of showers. Much cooler weather is expected by next Friday.
Have a great evening and weekend!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
