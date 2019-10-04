Local nurses honored at Oklahoma March of Dimes gala

NORMAN, Okla. (TNN) -Two nurses at Comanche County Memorial Hospital were finalists for the Oklahoma March of Dimes Nurse of the Year.
The hospital announced on Facebook that they were proud to have two outstanding nurse finalists in two different categories.
Meagan Garibay-- in the Infection Control category and Kristen Turner-- in the Surgical Services category.
Nurse Turner went on to win the Nurse of the Year award!
The awards were presented Thursday night at the Annual Oklahoma March of Dimes Nurse of the Year Gala at the Riverwind Casino in Norman.
Congratulations to both Nurse Turner and Nurse Garibay!
