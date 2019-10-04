Police interview played on day 4 of Lawton murder trial

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Closing arguments will start Friday in a murder trial in Comanche County.
Brandon Harris is accused of choking his wife Heather to death last year.
Thursday, his interview with Lawton Police was played for the jury, and then the detective who initially interviewed him took the stand to describe what he saw at Harris’ home.
Detectives say they could tell something was not right as rigor mortis had started to set in on Heather’s and the house was in disarray.
Wednesday, the medical examiner reported she died due to asphyxiation by strangulation and that recent meth use, delirium, and blunt force contributed.
