Purple ribbons put up around Lawton to raise awareness for domestic violence

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The New Directions women’s shelter put up purple ribbons Thursday to raise awareness for domestic violence awareness.
October is domestic violence awareness month.
Those ribbons, as well as signs giving more information about domestic violence, were put up along Gore Boulevard between 2nd and 11th Street.
The program director for New Directions says they want more people to better understand that domestic violence is a problem.
“We’re always thinking about survivors and how to help them out, but sometimes doing stuff like this, it helps people understand what others are going through, and to think about people that they may know or don’t know that they can help in the future," says program director Kerrie Mathews.
They previously put up teal ribbons for sexual assault awareness back in April.
If you or someone you know needs help, New Directions has a hotline set up at 580-357-2500. The program director says there is always someone available to answer calls.
