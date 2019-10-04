Stabbing reported at Lawton correctional facility

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton police are reporting a stabbing Thursday night at the GEO Correctional Facility.
A man was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Dispatchers reported he was stabbed in the head, shoulder and a leg.
LPD says the man was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
At this time it's not clear what happened.
We have also reached out to the Department of Corrections for more information, but so far we have not received a response.
