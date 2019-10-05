Altus 15-year-old arrested for stealing Gucci Slippers

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - A 15-year-old was arrested for first-degree robbery in Altus.
It happened around 4:00 Thursday afternoon near North Park Avenue and East Willow Street.
A teen victim told police he was walking home when a vehicle stopped and several people jumped out and demanded his Gucci slippers. The victim refused so the suspect grabbed him from behind and threw him to the ground, knocking him unconscious.
He woke up to find his slippers were gone.
He was treated for head and shoulder injuries at a hospital.
Police found the suspect at a home near Falcon Road and North Thomas Street. He was taken into custody and later released to the custody of a parent, after signing a promise to appear.
Police recovered the slippers.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.