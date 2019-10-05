Cameron hosts students interested in Junior ROTC

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Cameron University’s Department of Military Science hosted area high school students interested in getting involved in Junior ROTC.
Attendees got the opportunity to participate in a squad training exercise alongside members of the Comanche Battalion.
“So say if they want to go into ROTC or they choose military as a career, they can see what it’s like to do JROTC if they want to do ROTC in their high school in their senior year,” said recruiting operation officer Georgia Felder.
In addition to a campus tour, they also attended informative briefing sessions about the Oklahoma National Guard, applying to the CU Army ROTC program and financial assistance.
