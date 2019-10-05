Cameron University holds Convocation ceremony

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Cameron University held their annual celebration of academic excellence Friday morning.
During the Convocation ceremony, honor and scholarship students received special recognition for their academic achievements.
Students carried banners for each academic department to the Aggie Gym.
President John McArthur, faculty and staff members attired in academic regalia completed the ceremony.
“As my time at Cameron nears its end, I know that I have been equipped, not only with multiple resume bullet points, but most importantly, with values and skills I will use for the rest of my life," said student speaker Rylee McKee.
Three seniors, Allison Duffin, Theresa Hinkle and Rylee McKee, spoke on behalf of the university’s student body and shared personal stories of accomplishment and inspiration.
