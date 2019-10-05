First Alert Forecast: Cooler temperatures tomorrow after today’s 90s (10/5 PM)

Happy Saturday! A weaker, part one, cold front is about half way through the viewing area as of typing this. Although there are no rain showers yet, the chance for a low one is still likely as the evening goes on. Temperatures will fall from the 90s to an overnight low nearing 61°. Rain chances continue well into Sunday. All morning a low chance of any showers and storms. The stronger, part two, cold front is expected to move through Texoma during the evening. Ahead of the front, temperatures will climb into the mid & upper 70s and a few lower 80s. Rain chances seem best tomorrow during two different times. The first is looking to be in the morning between 4AM-7AM. The second is after the front passes by, between 4PM-7PM with better chances to the south and east. Along with the front, winds are expected to get super breezy. Thankfully, it’s not until after all of the Spirit of Survival events when the winds really start to ramp up. Winds will be out of the northeast at 20 to 30mph with localized gusts of 40+.