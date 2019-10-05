First Alert Forecast: Two part cold front moving through this weekend (10/5 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good morning Texoma! A series of cold fronts are expected to pass over the viewing area this weekend. The first one happening this afternoon. Saturday will start with temperatures in the mid 60s and then climbing into the mid 70s by 10AM, low 80s by noon with overall highs today in the mid/ upper 80s to the lower 90s. Winds to start the day will be out of the south/southwest but as the front passes by during the afternoon, there will be a wind shift now out of the north at 10 to 20mph. A few spotty showers and storms are possible as the front passes after 1PM. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60s.
Sunday is when our next, stronger, cold front arrives. The day will start with mostly sunny skies but trending partly cloudy as the front approaches. BEFORE it gets here, temperatures will warm into the upper 70s to lower 80s. The front will pass by sometime during the afternoon and it will be pretty noticable. Winds before will be gusting at 10 to 20mph but afterwards winds will be gusting out of the north at 20 to 30mph with some wind gusts 40+. Best shot at seeing any storms/ showers are mid afternoon and into the evening, after most of the Spirit of Survival events!!
The front will bring Texoma much cooler and drier air for Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday. Highs will be ranging from the lower 70s on Monday and then climbing back into the lower 80s by Wednesday.
Another strong cold front is expected to move through our area on Thursday. This increases our rain chances with showers and storms but it will also drop our highs significantly for Thursday & Friday!
Have a great Saturday!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
