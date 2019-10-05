First Alert Forecast: Two part cold front moving through this weekend (10/5 AM)

Good morning Texoma! A series of cold fronts are expected to pass over the viewing area this weekend. The first one happening this afternoon. Saturday will start with temperatures in the mid 60s and then climbing into the mid 70s by 10AM, low 80s by noon with overall highs today in the mid/ upper 80s to the lower 90s. Winds to start the day will be out of the south/southwest but as the front passes by during the afternoon, there will be a wind shift now out of the north at 10 to 20mph. A few spotty showers and storms are possible as the front passes after 1PM. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60s.