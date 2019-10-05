Fort Sill Long Range Precision Fires Commander promoted to brigadier general

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - The Long Range Precision Fires Commander on Fort Sill has a new rank. Colonel John Rafferty was promoted to brigadier general Friday afternoon.
For the last year, he’s been overseeing the Cross-Functional Team on post that develops long-range weapon systems.
Though it’s a team effort, Brigadier General Rafferty says he’s taking on a big responsibility.
“It means that I’ve got to deliver, it means that the army views me as someone they have confidence in to deliver new capabilities to artillery soldiers across the army," says Rafferty.
Brigadier General Rafferty enlisted in the Army 30 years ago and has been a commissioned officer for 26 years.
He says he feels honored and humbled with his new rank.
