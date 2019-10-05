Garrison command sergeant major change of responsibility ceremony held on Fort sill

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - A Garrison command sergeant major change of responsibility ceremony was held Friday morning at Fort Sill in front of Taylor Hall.
Sergeant Major Jonathan Lutgens was recognized for 30 years of service to our country and Command Sergeant Major Russell Blackwell took over the Garrison this morning.
“It’s a little overwhelming at the moment. But we’re excited about it. My wife and I are excited to be here, excited to be back in the Lawton community for the first time in 23 years," said Command Sergeant Major Russell Blackwell, U.S. Army Garrison.
Blackwell says he looks forward to meeting everyone and learning what they do so he can best serve the Garrison.
Most recently, he served in the 10th Mountain Division in New York.
