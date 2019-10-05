2019 Horn Showcase wraps up Saturday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Day two of the 2019 Horn Showcase wrapped up this evening.
The event kicked off Friday where three of the longest-horned animals in the industry were measured and entered for submission into the Guinness Book of World Records.
This morning, a futurity was held where the overall animal is judged along with it's horn length.
Participants also had the opportunity to learn more about the Texas Longhorn industry at various seminars held throughout the day.
The chairman of the event said it’s important to get everyone together in a central location.
“We are the only measuring event in the industry, so it’s kind of a big deal and to roll into the sale it’s a TLBAA sponsored event. This year we are promoting all of breeders. It’s a bred known sale so you have to be the owner and the breeder of the animal to be in our sale," said Matt Baca.
66 select registered Texas Longhorn heifers and bred cows were in the sale.
This is the 5th consecutive year the Horn showcase has been held at the Great Plains Coliseum.
