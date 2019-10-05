Mother of soldier killed in Lawton shooting pleads for help

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The mother of a Fort Sill soldier, who was shot and killed outside a Lawton bar, is pleading for answers in her son’s murder. It’s been just over five months since 23-year-old Christopher Pugh was gunned down outside the K-9 Biker Club on Lee Boulevard.
Machelle Pugh-Smith says she is praying for witnesses to come forward and help Lawton Police solve this case.
“I am pleading, oh God," said Smith. "I am pleading to anybody, anybody who saw something here please call the Lawton Police Department.”
It’s the first time Smith has been in Lawton since her son was killed.
“We flew in from Memphis,” she said. “I’ll continue to fly every month. I’ve made it every part of my routine to make sure I am vigilant and visible that everyone knows his name - Christopher Alexander Pugh II. He was a phenomenal son, awesome husband, dad, employee for the U.S. Army."
Lawton police say Pugh was killed in a shootout on April 27. They say there was another gunshot victim who survived.
Charges have been filed for Chance Perry and Marcus Perry, for shooting into a dwelling. They are set to appear in court on November 8 for a preliminary hearing. But so far, no leads on who fired the shot that killed Pugh.
“Until we get more information, we’re not expecting anymore charges to be filed until any more people come forward," said Sgt. Timothy Jenkins, with the Lawton Police Department.
Smith says she’s confident in the Lawton Police Department and Sgt. Jenkins ensures they are working diligently to bring closure to Pugh’s family.
“Anytime someone loses a loved one, its unfortunate for us as a police department in our community in our town," he said.
Smith says she won’t rest until she has answers.
“I’ll be here on a monthly basis, standing in front of LPD, the DA’s office, whoever I need to to make sure justice is being served on my son’s behalf," said Smith.
If you have any information on the case, call Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma at 580-355-INFO.
