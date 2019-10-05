Public invited to funeral for Altus veteran with no living family

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Lowell-Tims Funeral Home and the VFW in Altus are holding a celebration of life for a veteran without any living friends or family.
Ayfer Morrison served two tours in Desert Storm and retired from the Air Force after 20 years.
Morrison passed away September 3rd at her home, just two years after her husband’s passing. She was 67-years-old.
“We were really devastated when she passed away. She formed a special bond with our funeral directors that actually took care of the service for her husband,” said Staci Van Zant, owner of the Lowell-Tims Funeral Home.
“Ms. Morrison is a combat veteran. And at the VFW our motto is no one does more for veterans. So we’re obligated to uphold that motto and ya know being a native from Altus I feel it’s my responsibility to come down and pay tribute to this veteran who sacrificed a portion of her life for this country,” said Joe Roman, VFW post commander.
The public is encouraged to attend Ayfer’s final farewell. The memorial service with full military honors will be held October 11th at 10 in the morning in the Lowell-Tims Funeral Home in Altus.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.