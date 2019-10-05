Runners pick up race packets for 14th annual Spirit of Survival

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Nearly 3,000 people have registered for the 14th annual Spirit of Survival, and some of those participants were ahead of the game, picking up their race packets.
Packet pick-up and registration started Friday at the Cancer Center of Southwest Oklahoma.
If you missed Friday’s window, you can still head out there Saturday from 9 to 5 or go to Elmer Thomas Park before the start of your event.
Participants will find everything from coupons, to race information, maps, a t-shirt, and their number for the race.
The Community Relations Representative for the Cancer Centers of Oklahoma, Angelina Baker, shares this message with everyone taking part.
“We’re hoping for good weather, good luck and thank you for supporting us. We appreciate it and couldn’t do it without you. Our patients appreciate it and without your support, we wouldn’t have been able to keep it going as long as it has," says Baker.
Bike rides start bright and early Saturday morning at 7:20. Then on Sunday, the race program will start at 7:15 in the morning.
For a full schedule visit http://www.spiritofsurvival.com
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.