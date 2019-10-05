Three longhorn measured for Guinness Book of World Records at Lawton showcase

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Friday at the 2019 Horn Showcase measurements were taken for the Guinness Book of World Records.
In the steer category Bucklehead BCB measured 133 and 13/16ths inches. In the cow category 3S Danica measured 104 and 3/8ths inches. The bull Cowboy Tuff Chex measured 103 and 3/8ths inches. All tip to tip.
Those measurements will now be reviewed by the Guinness Book of World Records.
The Horn Showcase Chairman estimated over 100 longhorns are at the Comanche County Fairgrounds and there is even more accounted for across the world.
“So we have satellite measurements. It’s worldwide. We have Australia, Canada and the U.S. I think we have over 30 satellite measurements. Those happened last week. And then we have everyone who comes here to get measured as well," said Chairman Matt Baca.
The Horn Showcase will continue Saturday morning at 8 at the Great Plains Coliseum. The sale is at 7:00 in the evening.
