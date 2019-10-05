UPDATE: Brandon Harris found guilty

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Comanche County jury found Brandon Harris guilty of second degree murder Friday.
Harris is convicted of choking his wife to death last year.
The medical examiner stated that Heather Harris' died due to asphyxiation by strangulation and that recent meth use, excited delirium, and blunt force contributed.
We spoke to a juror about how they reached the decision.
“Just the evidence that provided was most definitely a big factor in this and the DA did a great job presenting that evidence,” said juror Erwin Jackson. “It was very disturbing seeing some of the pictures and what not but I think we made the right decision. I believe we made the right decision.”
The jury is recommending life in prison for the murder conviction and another life term for drugs.
Harris’ formal sentencing is set for December 3rd.
