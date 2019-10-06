Athletes honor those affected by cancer at 14th annual Spirit of Survival

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - About 3,300 athletes walked and ran Sunday morning at the Spirit of Survival. The co-race director called it a stellar year.
“It’s what we hoped for,” said Alison Green, co-race director for the Spirit of Survival. "We never know what we’re going to expect.
One of those athletes is Pastor Michael Logan, who has participated every year since the beginning of the Spirit of Survival. For the 14th annual race, he ran the quarter marathon in honor of those he loves.
“For one, and most importantly, is I’m running for my mother who has survived well over 10 years of breast cancer," said Logan. "I’m running for one of my church members who has passed on... And I’m running and walking because we’re very much involved in the community.”
Logan said his members from the Galilee Missionary Baptist Church also participated, as well.
“We definitely support the Spirit of Survival," said Logan. "We definitely support those who are battling cancer. We’re in the fight with them. We want them to know that we’re here to support them. We’re in the fight with them.”
The support from the athletes and volunteers helps cancer patients in southwest Oklahoma get the help they need.
“We see it every day, so we’re walking around with these patients who can’t afford their medications and we know that’s why we’re doing this,” said Green. "It’s a labor of love, but it’s a labor of love that I enjoy because I get to see directly who it benefits. I get to actually hand them a prescription or money and say, ‘here, go get what you need.’
Green said this race saves lives.
“Thank you for everybody who came out and participated," said Green. "Without this, I really don’t know how some of our patients would ever continue on.”
