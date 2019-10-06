First Alert Forecast: Cooler temperatures today (10/6 AM)

Good morning Texoma! Temperatures as you wake up on this Sunday morning will be in the lower 60s. They’ll rise to the mid 60s by 9AM, lower 70s by 11AM and climbing to a high today nearing 76°. Another, stronger, cold front is expected to move through Texoma later this evening. Rain chances increase between 1PM to 6PM. As the front passes, winds will also become pretty breezy. To start the day gusting from the northeast at 5 to 15mph then 20 to 30mph with localized gusts 40+. Thankfully, it is looking to push through after all of the events of the Spirit of Survival.