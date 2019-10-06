First Alert Forecast: Cooler temperatures today (10/6 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good morning Texoma! Temperatures as you wake up on this Sunday morning will be in the lower 60s. They’ll rise to the mid 60s by 9AM, lower 70s by 11AM and climbing to a high today nearing 76°. Another, stronger, cold front is expected to move through Texoma later this evening. Rain chances increase between 1PM to 6PM. As the front passes, winds will also become pretty breezy. To start the day gusting from the northeast at 5 to 15mph then 20 to 30mph with localized gusts 40+. Thankfully, it is looking to push through after all of the events of the Spirit of Survival.
We’re on a bit of a brief dry out, starting on Monday. Skies will be sunny with highs in the lower 70s. Tuesday sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s. Wendesday mostly sunny skies with highs nearing the 80s. Our next cold front is looking to pass through Texoma late on Thursday into early Friday morning. Along with increased rain chances, we’re tracking much cooler weather for Texoma. Our highs will drop the 80s down into the 60s!
Have a great Sunday!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
