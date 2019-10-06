First Alert Forecast: Feeling like fall (10/6 PM)

South winds make a return for Wednesday and with it comes some additional moisture back into Texoma. Highs on Wednesday will be warm nearing 84° with mostly sunny skies. We’re tracking a low chance for showers where some scattered storms may develop. We’re starting Thursday with mostly sunny skies, warm with highs nearing 86° and winds gusting out of the south at 20 to 30mph. However, it’s trending our next major cold front is expected to move through our region after 6PM on Thursday, cranking the winds up to 25 to 35mph and increased rain chances from Thursday evening to early Friday morning. Winds on Friday will be breezy once again, gusting out of the north at 25 to 40mph.