First Alert Forecast: Feeling like fall (10/6 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
As the weekend begins to unwind, we’ll see a strong cold front move through Texoma. Winds will increasing gusting out of the north from 20 to 30mph with some localized gusts at 40+. Temperatures will be rather cool tonight. They’ll fall from the lows to the mid 60s by 7PM , lower 60s by 9PM & falling to the upper 40s and lowers 50s across Texoma.
Feeling like Fall over the next two days. Monday & Tuesday will be dry and quiet with highs in the mid 70s under sunny skies. Winds will still be breezy, gusting out of the northeast at 10 to 20mph on Monday and then switching to the south on Tuesday at 15 to 25mph.
South winds make a return for Wednesday and with it comes some additional moisture back into Texoma. Highs on Wednesday will be warm nearing 84° with mostly sunny skies. We’re tracking a low chance for showers where some scattered storms may develop. We’re starting Thursday with mostly sunny skies, warm with highs nearing 86° and winds gusting out of the south at 20 to 30mph. However, it’s trending our next major cold front is expected to move through our region after 6PM on Thursday, cranking the winds up to 25 to 35mph and increased rain chances from Thursday evening to early Friday morning. Winds on Friday will be breezy once again, gusting out of the north at 25 to 40mph.
After the front passes, nice fall weather will settle into Texoma. Cooler & dry with highs on Friday in the lower 60s, mid 60s for Saturday and back into the lower 70s for Sunday under mostly sunny skies.
Happy Sunday!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.