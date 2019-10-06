One hospitalized after Lawton shooting early Sunday morning

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - According to the Lawton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of NW Cache Road on a shooting around 2:00 a.m. Sunday.
When officers arrived on scene, they made contact with a victim who had been shot. The victim was then transported to the hospital for treatment.
The Criminal Investigation Division was called out to process the scene and interview all witnesses.
The Lawton Police Department is asking anyone who saw what happened to please come forward with any information that they have. LPD is still investigating what caused the shooting to occur.
