Volunteers prepare for Lawton Stand Down

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The 7th year for the Lawton Stand Down is next Friday and people still have time to become a volunteer.
Lawton Stand Down is a collaboration with human service organizations and the Department of Veterans Affairs. Low income and homeless veterans will receive services, care and supplies.
“We’ll have the VA from Oklahoma City and local from the claims department there to take their social security numbers to get them registered into the system to try and help them get the benefits that they should have received many years ago, so it’s a day of services. We’re not giving them a handout, we’re giving them a hand up," said Susan Secor.
Secor along with volunteers have been working hard to sort through and organize clothing donations. She said the event is made possible because of the support from the community.
“Oklahoma Department of Veteran Affairs, that statewide and local support this veterans movement. They actually allow their employees to come in and give their services in the kitchen and other areas in the stand down," said Secor.
Tammie Shroll is the food coordinator and said she has been helping veterans for many years.
“I have something in my heart for these homeless veterans. There was a homeless veteran that I met and actually hired him at the VA Center and he worked for me for a year. I just want them to know we’re are out there to help them, and to help them make something try to get help, and be a home," said Shroll.
Secor said they are working to open a veterans resource center where veterans can receive these services year round.
“It takes volunteers like crazy and it takes donations of everything from a pack of sugar to a pack of socks. If we don’t’ have donations and volunteers, this does not happen," said Secor.
Donations can still be dropped off Monday at the Old Armed Services Y located across from the library from 10-4 p.m.
Volunteers can meet at Centenary United Methodist Church Friday at 7 a.m. to help out.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.