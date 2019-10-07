Family confirms details of weekend triple murder-suicide

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Two adults and two elementary-aged children are dead after a shooting in East Lawton over the weekend.
Police say around 2 p.m. on Saturday, four people were shot and killed in front of a home on Southeast Trenton Street. Little information has been confirmed about who the victims are and what led up to the shooting.
Two people saying they are brothers of two of the deceased posted on social media about the shooting, identifying the victims and giving a glimpse into what happened. According to one of those posts, after an argument ensued, a man shot a woman and the two kids before shooting himself. A social media post by a man saying he is the brother of one of the deceased identifies him as Russell ‘Red’ Cliburn.
In the same social media post, he said his brother shot the woman and the kids before shooting himself. That woman, according to her sister, was Krystle Easley, a special education teacher for Lawton Public Schools. Police have confirmed the other two victims were elementary-aged children who were a part of the family.
"My little brother called me and he told me what happened. I couldn’t believe it. I didn’t want to believe it. I guess I don’t understand how a man can look his children in the face and take his children’s lives like that,” said Easley’s sister Amanda Adams.
The Lawton Police Department has yet to confirm that is what happened. Sergeant Timothy Jenkins said they are still investigating and have talked to other family members who were at the home. But they’re hoping to find more witnesses.
"We did have grandparents at the home, we have discussed and talked to them. We’re still talking to them and we are still talking to anyone that wants to step forward. We know at that time of day, it’s 2:00, there may be people out there, residents may be out cutting their grass or doing something,” Jenkins said.
Sergeant Jenkins said this case involving children just makes everything even more difficult.
"Citizens are aware that kids are the most innocent, precious gift in the world. If you have children and you have school-aged children, young children, it really takes its toll. My kids play with kids, your kids play with kids. Your kids even if they are teenagers were kids at that age at one point in time, so it really hits home,” Jenkins said.
Adams said they have set up a fund for the family’s funeral, which you can find here.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.