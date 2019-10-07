FBI contacted after Central Middle School student received threat via social media

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Central Middle School student allegedly received messages threatening the school through social media.
Authorities are taking the threat seriously. Although, they have yet to confirm if the threat is credible.
Chief David Hornbeck with the Lawton Public Schools Police Department says he has contacted the FBI. The Lawton Police Department has also been notified.
