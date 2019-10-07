FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: another strong cold front is expected by later in the week.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Temperatures will be on a roller-coaster ride this week as another front approaches Texoma on Thursday.
Clear and cool this evening into tomorrow morning. Temperatures will fall quickly to near 60 by 9PM and the mid to upper 40s by morning. Sunny skies tomorrow, dry, and mild with highs in the mid to upper 70s. South winds 10-20 mph. A few clouds will arrive on Wednesday and there is a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s with gusty south winds.
The next strong cold front will arrive later Thursday and it will be quite warm ahead of the front with highs reaching the mid 80s. Due to sufficient warmth and humidity, severe storms will be possible along and just ahead of this front. The best chance will be in eastern to southeastern Texoma. Expect gusty north winds by Thursday evening into Friday. Lows in the mid 40s Friday and highs in the low 60s.
The weekend looks great with sunshine and comfortable temperatures. The mornings will be chilly and lows may drop into the upper 30s on Saturday!
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.