LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
It is a cool start to the day with a lot of places seeing low temperatures in the upper 40s. You will definitely want to grab the jacket before you head out the door this morning. We will also hold on to a north breeze at 5-15mph throughout most of the day. Tomorrow will be another cool day with below average temperatures in the upper 70s. There will be plenty of sunshine as well so make sure to get out and enjoy the beautiful fall weather.
Wednesday temperatures will rebound into the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. A few isolated rain and storm chances are possible as well, primarily for northeastern and eastern Texoma. Winds will be stronger Wednesday afternoon out of the south at 15-25mph. Thursday afternoon will be another warm one with temperatures in the mid 80s. The heat won't stay long due to another strong cold front moving in out of the north. This front will arrive Thursday evening bringing strong winds, cooler temperatures, and a few storm chances. Friday will be the coolest day this week with low temperatures well into the 40s and highs in the lower 60s. Storm chances will remain in the forecast through noon on Friday.
This weekend will be very nice with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
